Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 143.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,138,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.82.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.