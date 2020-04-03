Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49,085 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Wesco Aircraft worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAIR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wesco Aircraft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wesco Aircraft by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,460,000 after buying an additional 325,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas raised its position in Wesco Aircraft by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 360,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAIR opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

