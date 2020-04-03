Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,629 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

