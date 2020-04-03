Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,625 W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of WRB opened at $50.68 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

