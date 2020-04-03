Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.27 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,990 shares of company stock worth $13,333,860 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

