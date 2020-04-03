Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,869,131 shares of company stock worth $99,330,379 in the last three months. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

