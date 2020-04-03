Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,098 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,871,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,941,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 121,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 372,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWM shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.36. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.