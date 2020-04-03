Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,017 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $9.56 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.