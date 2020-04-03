Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 1,633.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $40.88 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

