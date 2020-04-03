Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE GGM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

