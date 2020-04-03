Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE GOF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.48. 1,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.