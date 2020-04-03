Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

GBAB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.69. 1,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.58.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

