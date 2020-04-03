Guider (GDR) Achieves Market Cap of $7,323.44

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $7,323.44 and $139.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.08 or 0.04431878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010633 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003427 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.