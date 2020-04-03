H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 190 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 190 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HM.B. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 122 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 172.20.

STO:HM.B traded down SEK 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting SEK 115.05. 11,949,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 171.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 186.99. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a fifty-two week low of SEK 129.22 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 245.80.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

