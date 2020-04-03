H & R Block Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of H & R Block in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on H & R Block from to in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H & R Block by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in H & R Block by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

