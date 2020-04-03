Halliburton Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 77,988 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 31,195 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 1,336,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,306,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

