Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NYSE THG opened at $88.38 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,570,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

