Happycoin Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.01012002 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000843 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

