Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harte Hanks an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other Harte Hanks news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,935 shares in the company, valued at $410,543.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,610. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHS. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Harte Hanks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 29.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HHS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49. Harte Hanks has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

