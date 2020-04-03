HashCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $54.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $391,702.04 and approximately $54.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.04460975 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036758 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014888 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010287 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003409 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

