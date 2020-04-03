Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 542,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

