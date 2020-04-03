HBZ coin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $222,780.11 and $20,328.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Exmo, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.74 or 0.04456134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

"

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

"

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

