HC Wainwright Increases COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Price Target to $11.00

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CLGN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.09. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

