HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Acquires $3,465,800.00 in Stock

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $3,465,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lauren Taylor Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 95,957 shares of HD Supply stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32.

On Monday, March 23rd, Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11.

On Thursday, March 19th, Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of HD Supply stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 928,703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

