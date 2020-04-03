Head-To-Head Analysis: Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) & Neos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NEOS)

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) and Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Argos Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Argos Therapeutics and Neos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Neos Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Neos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,544.50%.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Neos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Neos Therapeutics -25.93% -2,087.24% -17.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Neos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.00 -$40.57 million N/A N/A Neos Therapeutics $64.65 million 0.54 -$16.90 million ($0.34) -2.06

Neos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats Neos Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for treating of ADHD; Adzenys ER amphetamine to treat ADHD; and generic Tussionex hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.