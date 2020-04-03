Head to Head Analysis: HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) vs. Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gecina has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gecina and HomeFed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 0 2 0 3.00 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gecina and HomeFed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $754.39 million 14.05 $1.70 billion N/A N/A HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Summary

Gecina beats HomeFed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

