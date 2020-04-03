Head-To-Head Analysis: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Lianluo Smart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $311.50 million 0.09 $15.45 million $0.10 7.03 Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 26.26 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sify Technologies and Lianluo Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sify Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 469.40%. Given Sify Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Lianluo Smart N/A -4.28% 41.73%

Volatility and Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Lianluo Smart on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

