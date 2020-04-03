Head to Head Contrast: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) & OGE Energy (NASDAQ:OGE)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and OGE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $630,000.00 5.58 -$12.25 million N/A N/A OGE Energy $2.23 billion 2.38 $433.60 million $2.16 12.31

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -880.41% -94.77% -73.27% OGE Energy 19.43% 10.64% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ocean Power Technologies and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OGE Energy 1 6 0 0 1.86

OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $37.57, suggesting a potential upside of 41.35%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 11 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,616 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 52 substations and 5,100 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems include 345 substations; 29,345 structure miles of overhead lines; 2,940 miles of underground conduit; and 10,932 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 297 miles of underground conduit, and 685 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

