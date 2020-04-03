Head-To-Head Survey: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) versus Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -18.97% -16.42% -8.84% Sohu.com -7.95% -10.86% -5.17%

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bilibili and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sohu.com 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.62%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $10.35, suggesting a potential upside of 72.21%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Bilibili.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Sohu.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 8.08 -$186.51 million ($0.57) -42.32 Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.13 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -1.85

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Bilibili on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

