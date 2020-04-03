Head to Head Survey: Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) versus Its Peers

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS: MPVDF) is one of 57 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mountain Province Diamonds to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 621 1680 1736 97 2.32

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.62%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 89.09%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors have a beta of 0.11, meaning that their average stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.83% -3.62% Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors -46.52% 7.69% 2.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million -$97.03 million -1.82 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors $7.17 billion $867.02 million -11.34

Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds competitors beat Mountain Province Diamonds on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

