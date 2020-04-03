Head-To-Head Survey: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) versus Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -24.66% -23.75% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -102.96% -42.26%

Risk and Volatility

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of -4.85, indicating that its stock price is 585% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 15.50 -$69.44 million ($0.75) -13.47 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A $2.81 million ($5.10) -2.02

Bellerophon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.07%. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.55%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

