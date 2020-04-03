HeartBout Price Tops $0.0010 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $54,779.26 and approximately $7,062.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.02610967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00194413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

