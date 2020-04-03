Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 1.4% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $128.68 million and $10.25 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.02640261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,883,449,291 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.