HeidelbergCement (HEI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI):

3/27/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/19/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR HEI traded down €1.24 ($1.44) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €37.47 ($43.57). 1,058,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is €48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.17. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a one year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

