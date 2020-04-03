Helex Market Cap Reaches $19,527.48 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Helex token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00004120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $19,527.48 and $7,519.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helex has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.04426033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036793 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

HLX is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

