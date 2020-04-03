Helium (HLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $276,932.22

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, Helium has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $276,932.22 and approximately $380.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,865,092 coins and its circulating supply is 13,516,712 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

