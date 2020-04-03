Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 3.47.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.