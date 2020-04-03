Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 814,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 385,399 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on HP shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

