Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $14.30 at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $19.50 to $14.30 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

HP opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.08. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $0. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

