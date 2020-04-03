HempCoin (THC) Hits Market Capitalization of $335,693.73

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 42.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $335,693.73 and $1,207.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029278 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.87 or 1.01285631 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000774 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001464 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,809,005 coins and its circulating supply is 255,673,855 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

