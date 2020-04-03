Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,712 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Heritage Insurance worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $306.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

