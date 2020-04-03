HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $200,571.24

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $200,571.24 and approximately $3,480.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.02617132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00197874 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047065 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,918,115 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

