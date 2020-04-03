HeroNode (HER) Trading Up 63.3% This Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $70,324.09 and approximately $483.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 63.3% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.02650711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Token Store, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

