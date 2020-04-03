Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Hess stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.16. 1,718,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.04. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

