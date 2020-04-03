HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. HEX has a total market cap of $49.74 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075902 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00339565 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000900 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047991 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008893 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012667 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001651 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 121,718,468,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,025,135,678 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

