HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. 27,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

