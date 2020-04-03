Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Hillenbrand worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell purchased 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,602.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,070. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

