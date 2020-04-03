Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $77.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 5,643,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,468,000 after buying an additional 373,445 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 85,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management now owns 445,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

