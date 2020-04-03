Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.49 million.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

