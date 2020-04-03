Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,086.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $924,923.75 and approximately $1,086.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

